Morning Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Iskander missile and 10 other targets

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 3 July 2024, 11:46
Targets downed: 1 Iskander-K cruise missile; 4 Kh-59 guided missiles; 5 Shahed-131/136 UAVs; 1 Orlan-10 UAV. Image: Ukrainian Air Force

Russian forces launched seven missiles and five loitering munitions to attack Ukraine on the morning of 3 July.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched three Iskander-K surface-to-surface cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided missiles and five Shahed attack UAVs on the morning of 3 July 2024. They mainly targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: Oleshchuk added that Ukrainian air defence units had shot down 11 aerial targets: 1 Iskander-K cruise missile, 4 Kh-59 guided missiles, 5 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions and 1 Orlan-10 UAV.

Background: 

