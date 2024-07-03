Morning Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Iskander missile and 10 other targets

Russian forces launched seven missiles and five loitering munitions to attack Ukraine on the morning of 3 July.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched three Iskander-K surface-to-surface cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided missiles and five Shahed attack UAVs on the morning of 3 July 2024. They mainly targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: Oleshchuk added that Ukrainian air defence units had shot down 11 aerial targets: 1 Iskander-K cruise missile, 4 Kh-59 guided missiles, 5 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions and 1 Orlan-10 UAV.

Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro: explosions were heard, and a shopping centre was damaged.

Later, it was reported that at least 4 people had been killed and at least 27 injured

