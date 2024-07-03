All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

4 civilians killed and 34 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 July 2024, 13:00
4 civilians killed and 34 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro
Photo: Suspilne

At least 4 civilians have been killed and more than 27 injured in Russian strikes on the city of Dnipro on the morning of 3 July. 

Source: Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

 Quote from Lysak: "As of now, 3 people are known to have been killed, and 18 more have sought medical assistance at the hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak noted that a 14-year-old girl had been injured. Several fires broke out. There is destruction. Relevant services are working at the scene.

Updated: At 12:00, Filatov reported that 4 civilians are known to have been killed and 27 injured, including a 14-year-old girl injured by wreckage.

Quote from Filatov: "Windows have been smashed in two schools, and three kindergartens have been damaged, with their windows shattered. A piece of shrapnel flew through the intensive care unit of a children's hospital – no one was injured. The outpatient clinic has been virtually destroyed. In addition, an archive building in another hospital caught fire."

Advertisement:

Updated: At 12:55, Lysak noted that the number of injured had increased to 34. One-third of them have been hospitalised. Two of the civilians injured in the attack are in a serious condition.

"People mostly have shrapnel injuries and cut wounds. [In addition,] Bruises and fractures," the official noted.

4 July has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians had launched a missile and drone attack. Media reports indicated that explosions had rocked Dnipro and that a shopping centre had been damaged in the city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dniproexplosioncasualties
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
Dnipro
Russian attack on Dnipro: number of casualties rises to 53, four of them in critical condition – video
Morning Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Iskander missile and 10 other targets
Aftermath posted of Russian morning attack near shopping centre in Dnipro – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: