4 civilians killed and 34 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro

At least 4 civilians have been killed and more than 27 injured in Russian strikes on the city of Dnipro on the morning of 3 July.

Source: Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "As of now, 3 people are known to have been killed, and 18 more have sought medical assistance at the hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak noted that a 14-year-old girl had been injured. Several fires broke out. There is destruction. Relevant services are working at the scene.

Updated: At 12:00, Filatov reported that 4 civilians are known to have been killed and 27 injured, including a 14-year-old girl injured by wreckage.

Quote from Filatov: "Windows have been smashed in two schools, and three kindergartens have been damaged, with their windows shattered. A piece of shrapnel flew through the intensive care unit of a children's hospital – no one was injured. The outpatient clinic has been virtually destroyed. In addition, an archive building in another hospital caught fire."

Advertisement:

Updated: At 12:55, Lysak noted that the number of injured had increased to 34. One-third of them have been hospitalised. Two of the civilians injured in the attack are in a serious condition.

"People mostly have shrapnel injuries and cut wounds. [In addition,] Bruises and fractures," the official noted.

4 July has been declared a day of mourning in Dnipro.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force reported that the Russians had launched a missile and drone attack. Media reports indicated that explosions had rocked Dnipro and that a shopping centre had been damaged in the city.

Support UP or become our patron!