Ukraine's air defence downs Russian missile over Poltava Oblast

Ukraine’s air defence downed a Russian guided aerial missile in the skies over Poltava Oblast on 3 July.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "At about 15:00 on 3 July 2024, the air defence of Ukraine’s east shot down an enemy guided aerial missile, likely a Kh-59/69, in Poltava Oblast."

Details: At 14:54, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that a high-speed Russian target was heading from Kharkiv Oblast to Poltava Oblast.

