US allocates US$150 million in military aid to Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 July 2024, 22:19
Karine Jean-Pierre. Stock photo: Wikipedia

The White House has announced the allocation of a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$150 million.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, spokesperson for the White House, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Biden’s administration is announcing a new significant security assistance package for Ukraine as the United States continues to support Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion."

Jean-Pierre states that this is the seventh military aid package authorised by Biden after the Congress adopted the law on assistance for Ukraine in April.

"It includes missiles for Ukraine’s air defence systems, ammunition for high-mobility artillery, artillery rounds and other critical capabilities that are being drawn down from US stocks," she specified.

The package includes funding that will be used by the US Department of Defence for the procurement of interceptors to help Ukraine protect its troops on the frontline and its cities from Russian aerial attacks.

Jean-Pierre noted that US assistance over the last few months has been critical and thanks to the bravery of the Ukrainian forces and weapons delivered by the US and its partners, "it is increasingly clear the Russian offensive around Kharkiv has been a failure".

The Pentagon specified that the new package would include:

  1. Missiles for HAWK air defence systems;
  2. Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  3. 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
  4. 81mm mortar rounds;
  5. Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  6.   Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;
  7.  Small arms ammunition and grenades;
  8. Demolitions equipment and munitions;
  9. Tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment;
  10. Tactical air navigation systems and aircraft support equipment; 
  11. Spare parts, maintenance, and other field and ancillary equipment.

Background:

