Wave of anti-migrant raids and deportations causes food shortages in some Russian regions – Russian media

Drinking water and certain food items are disappearing from the shelves of Pyaterochka grocery stores in the Yaroslavl, Ivanovo and Kostroma oblasts of the Russian Federation, where the grocery chain holds about 40-50% of the market.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing Mash, a Russian Telegram channel, which circulated a video of empty shelves in grocery stores in some Russian cities

Details: Mash reported that issues with the supply of bread, grains, flour, spices, and bottled drinking water started last week.

At first these goods ran out of stock in Pyaterochka stores in Yaroslavl, but then the shortages spread to Rybinsk, Kovrov and cities in Ivanovo and Kostroma oblasts.

According to Mash, the reason for the shortages are issues in the X5 Group’s distribution centres, from where the goods are delivered to the stores.

The centres are short around 1,000 workers after anti-migrant raids which saw many X5 Group workers deported from Russia.

Background: On 26 July, the Central Bank of Russia raised its rate from 16% to 18% due to high inflation.

