Poland wants China to pressure Russia to stop "hybrid operation" with migrants at border – Bloomberg

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a suburb of Warsaw on Monday 15 September, he will insist that China put pressure on Russia to stop "a hybrid operation" on Poland’s eastern border, which has led to the closure of Beijing’s key trade route to Europe.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Poland closed its border with Belarus because of the Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises. The border is the main route for Chinese rail transport to Europe.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sikorski: "This is a very important topic, and if he [Wang Yi – ed.] doesn’t bring it up, I will. If the border is to be fully open, there must be peace on both sides."

Details: He said that Poland has spent half a billion euros building a fence along its 400-km border with Belarus following a surge in illegal crossings over the past four years.

Tensions escalated in May last year, when a Polish border guard was attacked and killed by a migrant.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Belarus and Russia of weaponising migration.

Last year, Warsaw threatened to block the export route to the European Union to secure China’s help. Polish then-president Andrzej Duda raised the border tensions issue during his visit to Beijing, which "helped for a few months", Sikorski said.

"But unfortunately, this hybrid operation has intensified again. So, we need to talk again," he added.

Background:

Both the Polish authorities and the European Union have repeatedly accused the Belarusian regime of using migrants as a political weapon to provoke a border crisis.

In this regard, Poland created a temporary buffer zone on its border with Belarus, which has been extended until December 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!