All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland wants China to pressure Russia to stop "hybrid operation" with migrants at border – Bloomberg

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 15 September 2025, 12:35
Poland wants China to pressure Russia to stop hybrid operation with migrants at border – Bloomberg
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a suburb of Warsaw on Monday 15 September, he will insist that China put pressure on Russia to stop "a hybrid operation" on Poland’s eastern border, which has led to the closure of Beijing’s key trade route to Europe.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Poland closed its border with Belarus because of the Zapad-2025 (West-2025) Russian-Belarusian military exercises. The border is the main route for Chinese rail transport to Europe.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sikorski: "This is a very important topic, and if he [Wang Yi – ed.] doesn’t bring it up, I will. If the border is to be fully open, there must be peace on both sides."

Details: He said that Poland has spent half a billion euros building a fence along its 400-km border with Belarus following a surge in illegal crossings over the past four years.

Tensions escalated in May last year, when a Polish border guard was attacked and killed by a migrant.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Belarus and Russia of weaponising migration.

Last year, Warsaw threatened to block the export route to the European Union to secure China’s help. Polish then-president Andrzej Duda raised the border tensions issue during his visit to Beijing, which "helped for a few months", Sikorski said.

"But unfortunately, this hybrid operation has intensified again. So, we need to talk again," he added.

Background:

  • Both the Polish authorities and the European Union have repeatedly accused the Belarusian regime of using migrants as a political weapon to provoke a border crisis.
  • In this regard, Poland created a temporary buffer zone on its border with Belarus, which has been extended until December 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandChinaRussiamigration
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Poland
Polish foreign minister on effectiveness of Polish air defence: "By Ukrainian definitions, that would be regarded as a 100% success"
Czechia sends three helicopters to support Poland's defence
Polish foreign minister urges allies to consider intercepting Russian drones over Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: