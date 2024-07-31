All Sections
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 30 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 July 2024, 07:48
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 30 artillery systems in one day
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers, 30 artillery systems, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 9 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 578,120 (+1,060) military personnel;
  • 8,390 (+9) tanks;
  • 16,161 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,086 (+30) artillery systems;
  • 1,131 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 907 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 12,853 (+21) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,407 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 21,739 (+52) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,697 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

All News
