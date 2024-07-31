Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 30 artillery systems in one day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers, 30 artillery systems, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 9 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 578,120 (+1,060) military personnel;

8,390 (+9) tanks;

16,161 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

16,086 (+30) artillery systems;

1,131 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

907 (+1) air defence systems;

363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

12,853 (+21) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,407 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

21,739 (+52) vehicles and tankers;

2,697 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

