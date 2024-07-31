Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 30 artillery systems in one day
Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers, 30 artillery systems, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 9 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 31 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 578,120 (+1,060) military personnel;
- 8,390 (+9) tanks;
- 16,161 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,086 (+30) artillery systems;
- 1,131 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 907 (+1) air defence systems;
- 363 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 12,853 (+21) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,407 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 21,739 (+52) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,697 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
