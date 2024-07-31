All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian oligarch whose Italian castle was confiscated at Ukraine's request named as Alexei Fedorychev

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 31 July 2024, 19:07
Russian oligarch whose Italian castle was confiscated at Ukraine's request named as Alexei Fedorychev
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Italy’s financial police, the Guardia di Finanza, has seized a total of €41 million worth of assets owned by Russian oligarch Alexei Fedorychev, including Torre del Gallo, a castle in Tuscany valued at €38 million.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Italian agency tgcom24

Details: Fedorychev’s assets were seized at Ukraine’s request in the course of an investigation into crimes he committed in Ukraine, some of which relate to corruption during the supply of agricultural products to the tune of over US$60 million.

Advertisement:

The investigation is reported to have confirmed that the confiscated assets were purchased using money that Fedorychev had gained as a result of illegal activities since 2014, including some relating to the shipping of coal mined in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast after its occupation using his own ships.

Fedorychev was formerly a co-owner of port infrastructure facilities, mainly in Ukraine, as well as owning the football teams Dynamo Moscow FC and Rostov FC. He is now a sponsor of the basketball team AS Monaco Basket.

Michele Luzzetti and Michele D'Avirro have been appointed as Fedorychev’s defence lawyers.

Advertisement:

Background: The tax police in Florence confiscated €41 million worth of assets owned by a Russian businessman at the request of the Kyiv Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sanctionsRussia
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
sanctions
China tightens controls on UAV exports amid accusations of support for Russia
Russia to legalise cryptocurrency in attempts to circumvent sanctions
Manufacturer of Milka chocolate and Oreo classifies information about income in Russia – B4Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: