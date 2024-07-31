Russian oligarch whose Italian castle was confiscated at Ukraine's request named as Alexei Fedorychev

Italy’s financial police, the Guardia di Finanza, has seized a total of €41 million worth of assets owned by Russian oligarch Alexei Fedorychev, including Torre del Gallo, a castle in Tuscany valued at €38 million.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Italian agency tgcom24

Details: Fedorychev’s assets were seized at Ukraine’s request in the course of an investigation into crimes he committed in Ukraine, some of which relate to corruption during the supply of agricultural products to the tune of over US$60 million.

The investigation is reported to have confirmed that the confiscated assets were purchased using money that Fedorychev had gained as a result of illegal activities since 2014, including some relating to the shipping of coal mined in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast after its occupation using his own ships.

Fedorychev was formerly a co-owner of port infrastructure facilities, mainly in Ukraine, as well as owning the football teams Dynamo Moscow FC and Rostov FC. He is now a sponsor of the basketball team AS Monaco Basket.

Michele Luzzetti and Michele D'Avirro have been appointed as Fedorychev’s defence lawyers.

Background: The tax police in Florence confiscated €41 million worth of assets owned by a Russian businessman at the request of the Kyiv Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

