China tightens controls on UAV exports amid accusations of support for Russia

China has tightened export regulations on military drones in response to mounting criticism from the US and its allies over its support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Several Chinese agencies, including the Central Military Commission, added drones with high-precision measuring equipment to the black list on Wednesday. These amendments, which supplement a list published last year, will take effect on 1 September.

While export restrictions on consumer-grade drones have been lifted, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed that civilian technology must not be used for the "proliferation of mass destruction weapons, terrorism, or military purposes".

The move by Xi Jinping's government comes only days after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's first visit to China since Russia invaded in 2022. Beijing has regularly denied Western accusations that it supplies Moscow with dual-use products for military purposes.

European officials recently stated that Chinese and Russian companies are developing an attack drone with similar specifications to the Iranian ones used in Ukraine. China denies these charges, emphasising that it has not supplied weapons to either of the parties involved in the war in Ukraine and has strict controls on the export of dual-use commodities.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry added that it "opposes drone exports being used for non-peaceful purposes, and opposes individual countries imposing illegal sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals on the pretext of using drones".

