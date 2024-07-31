All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

China tightens controls on UAV exports amid accusations of support for Russia

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 15:49
China tightens controls on UAV exports amid accusations of support for Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

China has tightened export regulations on military drones in response to mounting criticism from the US and its allies over its support for Russia in its war against Ukraine. 

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Several Chinese agencies, including the Central Military Commission, added drones with high-precision measuring equipment to the black list on Wednesday. These amendments, which supplement a list published last year, will take effect on 1 September.

Advertisement:

While export restrictions on consumer-grade drones have been lifted, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed that civilian technology must not be used for the "proliferation of mass destruction weapons, terrorism, or military purposes". 

The move by Xi Jinping's government comes only days after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's first visit to China since Russia invaded in 2022. Beijing has regularly denied Western accusations that it supplies Moscow with dual-use products for military purposes.

European officials recently stated that Chinese and Russian companies are developing an attack drone with similar specifications to the Iranian ones used in Ukraine. China denies these charges, emphasising that it has not supplied weapons to either of the parties involved in the war in Ukraine and has strict controls on the export of dual-use commodities.

Advertisement:

The Chinese Commerce Ministry added that it "opposes drone exports being used for non-peaceful purposes, and opposes individual countries imposing illegal sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals on the pretext of using drones".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ChinasanctionsRussiawar
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
China
Italian PM believes China not interested in supporting Russian industry
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi invited to visit Ukraine
Italian PM meets with Chinese leader, discusses war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: