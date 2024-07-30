All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia to legalise cryptocurrency in attempts to circumvent sanctions

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 30 July 2024, 13:55
Russia to legalise cryptocurrency in attempts to circumvent sanctions
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian Federation's new cryptocurrency legislation is slated to take effect on 1 September.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: Russia intends to legalise cryptocurrencies as businesses face increasing difficulty in making foreign payments due to the prospect of secondary penalties.

Advertisement:

Last Monday, the State Duma approved a bill to legalise cryptocurrency mining in its first reading. On 30 July, deputies will continue to debate this bill and another one on cryptocurrency.

The measures are likely to be rapidly approved by senators in the Federation Council, followed by Vladimir Putin's signature and entry into force on 1 September.

According to reports, cryptocurrency can help Russia dodge Western sanctions.

Advertisement:

While the use of digital money for payment is officially prohibited in Russia, Putin urged the government this month "not to miss the moment" in regulating the mechanism both locally and internationally.

He informed regulators that cryptocurrencies "are increasingly used in the world as a means of payment in international settlements".

The law on digital financial assets and digital currency went into effect in Russia on 1 January 2021, and permits cryptocurrencies to be treated as a form of digital money. It restricts its usage in Russia to pay for goods and services, but it can be used as means of investment.

In January 2022, the Russian Federation's Central Bank suggested banning the usage and creation of cryptocurrencies, alleging that they pose a severe threat to financial stability and economic security.

Background: 

  • The Russian Duma may pass legislation regulating cryptocurrency mining in Russia by the end of this week.
  • New businesses and residential areas will experience power outages if cryptocurrency mining farms consume the system's free capacity.
  • Banks in countries that trade with Russia are increasingly delaying or interrupting payments for fear of secondary sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiasanctions
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Russia
Manufacturer of Milka chocolate and Oreo classifies information about income in Russia – B4Ukraine
Russians begin using North Korean self-propelled missile systems against Ukraine – photo
Serbian President wants to celebrate anniversary of Belgrade's liberation with Russia – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: