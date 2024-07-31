All Sections
Bulgaria extends aid programme for Ukrainian refugees

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 31 July 2024, 22:04
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Bulgaria's interim government, at a meeting on Wednesday, 31 July, adopted the extension of humanitarian aid for people who have arrived from Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Sofia Globe

Details: The Bulgarian government decided to extend the humanitarian aid programme for the displaced Ukrainians without changes until 31 December 2024.

The humanitarian assistance scheme provides for state payments to accommodation for the people who fled the war in Ukraine and sought temporary refuge in Bulgaria in accordance with the directive of the European Commission.

The scheme was implemented for the first time in 2022 by Kiril Petkov’s government. Since then, it has been extended several times, the previous time until 31 July.

The latest official reports state that since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a total of 2.4 million Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria.

Of these, more than 181,000 Ukrainians have been granted EU temporary protection status in the country, and more than 55,000 remain in Bulgaria.

In January, the Bulgarian government also extended temporary protection for the Ukrainians who had fled the war in accordance with the decision of the European Commission.

The Bulgarian government also considers a possible delivery of surplus ammunition to Ukraine.

Subjects: refugeesaid for Ukraine
