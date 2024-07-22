Bulgaria may transfer its surplus ammunition to Ukraine

Bulgaria may transfer its surplus of ammunition and other military equipment to Ukraine if these supplies are compensated by allied countries.

Source: Acting Bulgarian Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov, as reported by European Pravda citing Bulgarian news agency BNR

Details: Zapryanov said that the analysis of the Bulgarian Defence Ministry revealed what is surplus and unnecessary for the Bulgarian army.

Advertisement:

"Part of these supplies – part of ammunition of certain types – can be provided to Ukraine. This package will also be linked to an agreement with an ally country on compensation, similar to the previous package we sent," he added.

Zapryanov noted that the Bulgarian government still has to make a decision on military assistance for Ukraine, then coordinate it with its allies and Kyiv, and provide logistics.

As of now, two packages of Bulgarian military assistance to Ukraine are publicly known, approved in late 2022 and June 2023. In addition, Bulgaria has unofficially supplied Kyiv with more than a billion dollars worth of ammunition and weapons.

Advertisement:

Recently, Bulgaria was reported to be considering providing Ukraine with €80 million worth of military assistance, if the parliament agrees.

Support UP or become our patron!