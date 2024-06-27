All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Scholz wants more money from EU for Ukrainian refugees in Germany

Ivanna Kostina, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 27 June 2024, 15:43
Scholz wants more money from EU for Ukrainian refugees in Germany
Photo: Getty Images

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, has stated the EU must allocate more funds for such countries as Germany which accept a large number of Ukrainian refugees.

Source: Scholz at the EU Summit in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: Scholz reported that he had written a joint letter with his Polish and Czech counterparts, Donald Tusk and Petr Fiala, to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in which he provided the details of this demand.

Advertisement:

These three countries have accepted the highest amount of Ukrainian refugees, "which is why, together with my colleagues, I believe that it is now time to make a decision … that Europe provides these countries with special financial support to finance social care [for the refugees], vocational training, language courses and all the other things that play a role," Scholz said.

The discussion around Ukrainian refugees in Germany have intensified over the past few months: some politicians from the far-right opposition claim that Berlin must reduce social aid for Ukrainians who still haven’t found a job in Germany.

Specifically, Alexander Dobrindt, the Chairman of the Bavarian opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) party in the German Bundestag, has called for the expulsion of unemployed Ukrainian refugees from Germany. His proposition was criticised by the parties of the federal coalition and Oleksii Makeiev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany.

Advertisement:

The official reports say that out of over a million Ukrainians in Germany 800,000 are of working age, and about a quarter of them are employed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Scholzrefugees
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
Scholz
Scholz links declining popularity of ruling coalition to support for Ukraine
It is Russia that chose war over diplomacy and dialogue, Germany's Scholz says
This is not a serious proposal – Scholz on Putin's ultimatum
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
Putin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: