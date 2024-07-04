All Sections
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 4 July 2024, 01:06
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence has operated in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 July.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that UAVs were detected in the airspace and the air defence network was responding to the targets.

Quote: "Stay in shelters until the all-clear. Take care of your own safety."

Background: The Russians launched several groups of Shahed drones on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 July.

Subjects: Kyiv Oblastair defencewar
