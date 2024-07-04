Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Thursday, 4 July 2024, 01:06
Air defence has operated in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 July.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that UAVs were detected in the airspace and the air defence network was responding to the targets.
Advertisement:
Quote: "Stay in shelters until the all-clear. Take care of your own safety."
Background: The Russians launched several groups of Shahed drones on Ukraine on the night of 3-4 July.
Support UP or become our patron!