23 June attack on Kyiv: 72 private houses, 8 high-rise buildings and 13 other buildings damaged – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 22-23 June. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 22-23 June, 72 private houses and apartments in eight high-rise buildings, a hospital and 13 other buildings were damaged in Obukhiv district.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: As of 21:30 on Sunday, 72 private houses were damaged by falling missile pieces in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast. In addition, apartments in eight high-rise buildings were damaged.

Two people with minor injuries sought medical assistance. No hospitalisation was required.

The pieces also damaged the hospital buildings.

Moreover, 13 buildings were damaged. Among them are a utility company, a driving school, a pharmacy, a petrol station, a grocery store, an employment centre, a hotel, a medical centre, a number of businesses, and a car wash. Windows, balconies and doors were smashed, and facades and roofs were shattered.

A total of 28 cars were also damaged.

Background:

On the night of 22-23 June, explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast during an air-raid warning, and Ukrainian air defence was responding to the attack.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down two of the three Kalibr cruise missiles launched by the Russians in Kyiv Oblast.

It was reported in the morning that falling pieces had damaged six high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses, and two people were slightly injured.

