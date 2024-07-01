Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast on 30 June: 3 people injured, houses and 15 cars damaged – photos

Three people, including a child, have been injured in a Russian missile attack on 30 June on Kyiv Oblast. All of them were taken to hospital.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote from Kravchenko: "As a result of yesterday's missile attack on Kyiv Oblast, three people were injured, including a child. The people are currently in one of the district hospitals in the oblast. They have received all the necessary medical care."

Details: Kravchenko stressed that there were no strikes to residential or critical infrastructure.

At the same time, three houses were damaged as debris from the downed missile fell in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast; windows and doors were smashed and walls were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A warehouse, a number of administrative buildings and 16 vehicles, including cars and a motorbike, were also damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported that as a result of the Russian attack, a fire station building in Kyiv Oblast had been damaged: the blast wave shattered glass and partially damaged windows, and the ceiling was damaged.

"At the moment of the strike, the firefighters were in the shelter, and no one was injured," the SES concluded.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

On the evening of 30 June, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast and other northern oblasts. Missiles were reportedly launched, and Ukrainian air defence was responding to the attack.

A high-rise building was damaged by missile debris and a fire broke out in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that debris from Russian missiles had fallen in the oblast; there were reports of casualties and damage to buildings.

