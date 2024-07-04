American journalist Tucker Carlson has reported that his interview with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may soon be released.

Source: Carlson on Х

Details: He said "looks like we’ve got the Zelenskyy interview."

Carlson also emphasised that he had been trying to arrange this interview for two years, with particular intensity after the interview with Putin in February.

Quote: "The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that’s completely reshaping their country’s position in the world. Coming soon we hope."

Background:

On 6 February, notorious former Fox News host Tucker Carlson conducted an interview with Russian leader Vladimir Putin – the reason for his visit to Moscow – and said he had requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 9 February, in an interview with Carlson, Putin claimed that he wants "to achieve a resolution of the situation in Ukraine through negotiations".

In a podcast hosted by American journalist Lex Fridman, Carlson described his impressions of his interview with Putin and admitted that the Kremlin is trying to demonise Ukrainians by calling them Nazis. "I thought it was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard," he said.

