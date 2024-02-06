Tucker Carlson interviews Putin and asks Zelenskyy for conversation

Notorious former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has conducted an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin – the reason for his visit to Moscow – and said he has requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: an announcement by Carlson and video message on tuckercarlson.com; Newsweek

Quote: "We’re in Moscow tonight. We’re here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. We’ll be doing that soon."

Details: Carlson said he had been preparing for the interview with Putin for several months.

The former TV presenter said that it would be posted on his website. He also noted that Elon Musk had promised not to block this interview with Putin on X (Twitter).

In addition, Carlson said that he had asked for an interview with Zelenskyy and hoped that the Ukrainian president would accept the offer.

Russian journalists and social media had previously reported that Carlson was visiting the Russian capital, where he was spotted at the Bolshoi Theatre. The Mash Telegram channel reported that Carlson arrived in Moscow via Istanbul on 1 February.

Alexei Venediktov, former editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station, suggested that Carlson "got what he wanted", alluding to the interview with Putin.

Kremlin propagandist Margarita Simonyan claimed in August 2023 that Carlson had requested an interview with Putin.

For reference: Tucker Carlson was the host of the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" programme on Fox News from 2016 to 2023, but last April, he was fired without an official explanation from his employer.

CNN noted that Carlson was "a top promoter of conspiracy theories and radical rhetoric" at the channel.

In November, former US President Donald Trump said that he was considering anti-Ukrainian TV host Tucker Carlson as a potential running mate and vice president.

