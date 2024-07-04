All Sections
US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 4 July 2024, 06:21
Stock photo. Getty Images

During the NATO summit in Washington next week, Ukraine will be offered "concrete steps" to accelerate its future membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: Douglas Jones, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, in an interview with the Voice of America

Details: It is expected that the final declaration will confirm that Ukraine will become a NATO member, but the specific wording is still being negotiated. 

Jones said that the alliance will discuss how to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression now, how to deter Russia in the future, and how to prepare for NATO membership.

Foreign ministers from 35 non-NATO member countries that enjoy the status of NATO partners have also been invited to the summit in Washington. 

Among the notable participants are the foreign ministers of Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

This will also be the third consecutive summit attended not only by the heads of state of all 32 NATO member countries but also by leaders of Indo-Pacific partner countries: Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand.

Jones said that building the resilience of these allies to withstand threats and challenges from China is one of the key points on the agenda.

NATOUSA
