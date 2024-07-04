All Sections
Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 4 July 2024, 12:27
Screenshot

The Angels Special Reconnaissance Unit of the Ukrainian Navy conducted a multi-stage special operation and evacuated from temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine a marine who had spent more than a year and a half in Russian captivity.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "The marine, while performing his duties, was captured by the Russians and spent about a year and a half in captivity. During this time, he repeatedly became a victim and witness of torture and abuse of Ukrainian prisoners.

From the first days of Oleksandr's captivity, the Angels Special Reconnaissance Unit of the Ukrainian Navy were looking for ways to bring the marine back. They also supported his mother, Olha, who works as a Ukrainian language teacher, in every possible way."

Details: A significant amount of effort was involved in freeing the marine. As a result of a complex and multi-stage operation, the Angels successfully evacuated and returned the 29-year-old marine. For security reasons, the details of the operation are not disclosed.

Reportedly, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, personally oversaw the operation at all its stages. The marine became the 69th person the Angels successfully evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory. However, besides evacuation from Russian-occupied territories, the unit performs a wide range of tasks.

The Navy Command also expressed great gratitude to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for his assistance in conducting this operation.

