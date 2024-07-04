All Sections
Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Iryna BalachukThursday, 4 July 2024, 13:33
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the frontline situation remains challenging due to the slow arrival of promised weapons from partners, leaving reserve brigades with simply nothing to fight with.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This is not a deadlock, this is just a problematic situation. A deadlock means there’s no way out, but a problem... A problem can be solved if there is a desire and tools. We have the desire. But the tools... have not arrived, as they say.

That means we have brigades with no weapons. We have a reserve. We have 14 brigades that are not equipped, and lack the necessary weapons, which they [Ukraine's partners] have already voted for. They said that the packages should come, but they [the deliveries] are slow."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is grateful to the US Congress for its support, but the weapons still need to arrive so that the situation on the front can change.

The president said it was difficult to predict when the world might see Ukraine's counteroffensive.

"We cannot just talk about counteroffensive actions. Today, we need to defend what we have. We want counteroffensive actions when we are ready. We are ready when the weapons arrive, and we don't have them today," Zelenskyy explained.

"(As for the counteroffensive date,) it depends. It will be immediately when we will have all the equipment, which was voted [for] in Congress and also was supported by European leaders. I don’t know [regarding the time frame]. Nobody knows," the president concluded.

