Russians strike village in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, killing local woman
Thursday, 4 July 2024, 16:22
The Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a woman.
Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Unfortunately, one local citizen was killed as a result of the strike. I give my condolences to the deceased's family and friends.
Several houses have sustained damage."
Details: A 67-year-old civilian woman was killed as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb striking Ruska Lozova, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.
Another local, 74, sustained a shrapnel wound.
