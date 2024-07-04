Russians strike village in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, killing local woman

The Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a woman.

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, one local citizen was killed as a result of the strike. I give my condolences to the deceased's family and friends.

Several houses have sustained damage."

Details: A 67-year-old civilian woman was killed as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb striking Ruska Lozova, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

Another local, 74, sustained a shrapnel wound.

