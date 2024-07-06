Russia loses another 1,260 soldiers and 11 tanks over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,260 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 11 tanks and 66 artillery systems, over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 549,840 (+1,260) people;

8,153 (+11) tanks;

15,629 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;

14,897 (+66) artillery systems;

1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

878 (+0) air defence systems;

360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,809 (+58) operational-tactical UAVs;

2,351 (+9) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

20,053 (+76) vehicles and tankers;

2,479 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

