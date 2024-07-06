All Sections
Russia loses another 1,260 soldiers and 11 tanks over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 07:58
Russian forces have lost 1,260 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 11 tanks and 66 artillery systems, over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 549,840 (+1,260) people;
  • 8,153 (+11) tanks;
  • 15,629 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 14,897 (+66) artillery systems;
  • 1,115 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 878 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,809 (+58) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 2,351 (+9) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 20,053 (+76) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,479 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment. 

