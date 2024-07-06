All Sections
A third of combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 09:43
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 139 combat clashes occurred on the front line on 5 July, with 45 of them being carried out on the Pokrovsk front alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 July 

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched six missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, 55 airstrikes (involving 72 aerial bombs), and opened fire over 3,000 times, 105 of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued offensive (assault) operations with their aircraft support. There were eight combat clashes in the vicinities of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Hlyboke and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, there were five Russian attacks. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian attacks in the vicinities of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast), Terny (Donetsk Oblast) and Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven attacks near Spirne and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 10 Russian attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, the Russians are active; they carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). They supported their operations with their aircraft.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 Russian attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Yasnobrodivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast). More than a half of those attacks were carried out near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha, in particular.

On the Kurakhove front, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians in the area of Krasnohorivka, Nevelske and Kostiantynivka, where they tried to break through the Ukrainian defences nine times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, two combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians continue to try to drive the Ukrainian defence forces from their positions at the bridgeheads on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. All five Russian attacks on that front were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes in the operational situation. No signs of offensive group formation were detected.

