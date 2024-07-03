Russians intensify attacks on Toretsk front – General Staff

The Russian forces have attacked on 11 fronts over the past day, with the biggest number of battles on the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts. A total of 158 combat clashes have occurred.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 July

Quote: "During the past day, the aggressor had launched 2 missile strikes (using 2 missiles) and 45 airstrikes (using 67 guided bombs). The enemy also fired over 3,000 times, including 81 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Sadly, civilians have been killed and injured as a result of the Russian terrorist attacks."

Details: The Russians conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Mali Prokhody, Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Tykhe, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, Sotnytskyi Kozachok and Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Raihorodok, Spirne, New-York, Velyka Novosilka, Katerynivka and Odradne (Donetsk Oblast); Marfopil (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Inhulets, Mykolaivka and Tokarivka (Kherson Oblast).

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, continued their offensive actions. A total of eight combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

On the Kupiansk front, 13 combat clashes occurred during the day. The General Staff reported that Ukraine’s defence forces had repelled Russian attacks near the village of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). The Russians concentrated their main efforts around Synkivka, where approximately 80% of all confrontations on this front occurred.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka, Spirne and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 Russian attempts to break through near the settlements of Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

The Russians significantly increased their activity on the Toretsk front, conducting 32 attacks, including those near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, Zalizne and New-York (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 51 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Yasnobrodivka, Makarivka, Kalynove, Panteleimonivka and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians concentrated their main efforts near the village of Novooleksandrivka, where they conducted over half of these attacks.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians attempted to break through the defences 10 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted three assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane and Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, one combat clash occurred near the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians persisted in their attempt to push Ukrainian units out of positions on their bridgeheads. All four Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

"On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the enemy is maintaining a military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attacking settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. Khrinivka, Riasne, Myropillia, Baranivka and Dehtiarne were affected," the General Staff noted.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force and Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an ammunition storage point, two air defence systems, an artillery system, a command post and six clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment over the past day.

"In total, the Russians lost 1,180 personnel killed and injured. In addition, 16 tanks, 17 armoured combat vehicles, 57 artillery systems, a multiple-launch rocket system, 2 air defence systems, 27 tactical UAVs, a missile, 63 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment were destroyed or damaged," the General Staff concluded.

