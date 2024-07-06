All Sections
Support Us

Ukrainian Varvara Rakhmanina wins gold at European Aerial Gymnastics Championships – video

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 6 July 2024, 16:30
Ukrainian Varvara Rakhmanina wins gold at European Aerial Gymnastics Championships – video
Varvara Rakhmanina. Photo: Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Kolesnyk on Facebook

Varvara Rakhmanina, a 28-year-old aerial gymnast from Ukraine, has won gold in her age group’s Amateur category at the European Pole Sport and Aerial Championships in Italy.

Source: World Federation of Pole Sport and Arts (POSA)

Details: The championships are taking place in Italy on 3-7 July. The Ukrainian national anthem was played during the ceremony as Rakhmanina was awarded her gold medal.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений ROMASHKA TEAM (@romashka_team_sport)

The Romashka Team sports and circus school has shared a video online showing part of Rakhmanina’s performance.

Rakhmanina started training in this sport as an adult, in 2021, she said in an interview. She had tried various styles of dance and would spend several hours a day rollerblading.

Background:

  • In April, Yana Stepanenko, a 12-year-old Ukrainian girl who lost both her legs in a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, completed the Boston marathon 5K race.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
