Ukrainian Varvara Rakhmanina wins gold at European Aerial Gymnastics Championships – video

Varvara Rakhmanina, a 28-year-old aerial gymnast from Ukraine, has won gold in her age group’s Amateur category at the European Pole Sport and Aerial Championships in Italy.

Details: The championships are taking place in Italy on 3-7 July. The Ukrainian national anthem was played during the ceremony as Rakhmanina was awarded her gold medal.

The Romashka Team sports and circus school has shared a video online showing part of Rakhmanina’s performance.

Rakhmanina started training in this sport as an adult, in 2021, she said in an interview. She had tried various styles of dance and would spend several hours a day rollerblading.

Background:

In April, Yana Stepanenko, a 12-year-old Ukrainian girl who lost both her legs in a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, completed the Boston marathon 5K race.

