Ukrainian Varvara Rakhmanina wins gold at European Aerial Gymnastics Championships – video
Saturday, 6 July 2024, 16:30
Varvara Rakhmanina, a 28-year-old aerial gymnast from Ukraine, has won gold in her age group’s Amateur category at the European Pole Sport and Aerial Championships in Italy.
Source: World Federation of Pole Sport and Arts (POSA)
Details: The championships are taking place in Italy on 3-7 July. The Ukrainian national anthem was played during the ceremony as Rakhmanina was awarded her gold medal.
Advertisement:
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
The Romashka Team sports and circus school has shared a video online showing part of Rakhmanina’s performance.
Advertisement:
Rakhmanina started training in this sport as an adult, in 2021, she said in an interview. She had tried various styles of dance and would spend several hours a day rollerblading.
Background:
- In April, Yana Stepanenko, a 12-year-old Ukrainian girl who lost both her legs in a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, completed the Boston marathon 5K race.
Support UP or become our patron!