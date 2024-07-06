Russian attack on Kherson Oblast destroys house, claiming lives of two civilians – photos
Saturday, 6 July 2024, 18:34
A man and a woman have been killed in the Russian attack on the village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson Oblast, on Saturday (6 July).
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
Quote: "Kherson Oblast. Two people have been killed in the Russian attack.
Advertisement:
A residential building has been destroyed today in the enemy bombardment of the village of Khreshchenivka, where emergency workers have retrieved bodies of a man and a woman from the rubble."
Support UP or become our patron!