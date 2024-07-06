Russian attack on Kherson Oblast destroys house, claiming lives of two civilians – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A man and a woman have been killed in the Russian attack on the village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson Oblast, on Saturday (6 July).

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Quote: "Kherson Oblast. Two people have been killed in the Russian attack.

A residential building has been destroyed today in the enemy bombardment of the village of Khreshchenivka, where emergency workers have retrieved bodies of a man and a woman from the rubble."

