All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast destroys house, claiming lives of two civilians – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 July 2024, 18:34
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast destroys house, claiming lives of two civilians – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A man and a woman have been killed in the Russian attack on the village of Khreshchenivka, Kherson Oblast, on Saturday (6 July).

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

руйнування в Хрещенівці 6 липня, фото ДСНС
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Khreshchenivka, Kherson Oblast.
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Quote: "Kherson Oblast. Two people have been killed in the Russian attack.

Advertisement:

A residential building has been destroyed today in the enemy bombardment of the village of Khreshchenivka, where emergency workers have retrieved bodies of a man and a woman from the rubble."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians target Khreshchenivka in Kherson Oblast, killing local resident
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
Man injured after triggering mine in Kherson Oblast 
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: