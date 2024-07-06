Ukraine's Air Force commander posts video of Russians destroying decoy versions of Ukrainian equipment and aircraft

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has stated that Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian decoy versions of Patriot air defence missile systems and aircraft instead of real ones on 3 and 6 July.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Росіяни знищують макети замість української техніки й літаків. Відео з Telegram командувача Повітряних сил Миколи Олещука pic.twitter.com/YdWTAUOFJk Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 6, 2024

Quote: "Naturally, both we and the enemy suffer losses in terms of equipment and personnel. Yet neither side speaks about it publicly. It is clear why!

As an exception, to explain to the public that things are not so clear-cut, I am posting the videos of two recent enemy strikes with Iskander-M [missiles], filmed by Russian reconnaissance UAVs. [At] Dolhintseve airfield (Kryvyi Rih, 3 July) and [in the] Yuzhnoie area (Odesa Oblast, 6 July), the [Ukrainian] Air Force personnel successfully conducted passive defence measures!

Thank you to everyone who helps [produce] high-quality decoys for aircraft and air defence systems. The enemy now has fewer Iskanders, but we will deliver more decoys."

