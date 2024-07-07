All Sections
Estonia to tighten control over cargo crossing border with Russia

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 7 July 2024, 11:33
Estonia to tighten control over cargo crossing border with Russia
Estonia-Russia border with a huge number of Russian tourists. Photo: Getty images

The Estonian government has examined commercial difficulties on its border with the Russian Federation and resolved to strengthen control over the transit of commodities subject to sanctions.

Source: press service of the Estonian government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, despite the restrictions, attempts are being made at the border to evade sanctions, and the European Union's latest sanctions package has exacerbated the threats.

Quote: "We need to be sure that the goods crossing our borders are not subject to EU sanctions," Kallas said.

She stated that replacing the present risk-based spot inspections with a complete inspection of cargo and vehicles would increase authorities' confidence that commodities "which would feed the Russian war machine, do not cross the Estonian border."

Kallas went on to say that Estonia would continue to negotiate with Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland on border action and standard rules.

The government directed the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other agencies, to develop an action plan for implementing complete customs control at the European Union's external borders with the goal of leaving Estonia.

Estonian customs authorities in Narva are always on the lookout for incidents when travellers to Russia are attempting to conceal sanctioned products and currencies.

At the end of June, within a few days, massive queues formed at the Narva checkpoint leaving for Russia. Because of this, Estonia blocked the departure checkpoint for two days. Border guards justified the situation as being due to the Russian side's delayed work.

Following that, there were long queues at the remaining two automobile border crossing sites. The waiting time might reach up to five days.

