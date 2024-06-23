All Sections
Third Estonian volunteer killed in war with Russia

Mariya YemetsSunday, 23 June 2024, 16:51
Third Estonian volunteer killed in war with Russia
Martin Jääger during a military mission in Afghanistan 11 years ago. Photo: Erik Tikan

Estonian Martin Jääger has been killed in action on the front line in Kharkiv Oblast while fighting in the ranks of Ukraine’s defence forces.

Source: Estonian media outlet Postimees, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Martin Jääger was killed on 22 June at the village of Raihorodka, near Svatove, on the border between Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts. This is the third Estonian to die protecting Ukraine. According to Postimees, he fought in the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Before the war in Ukraine, Jääger, 42, was a professional soldier in the Estonian army. He served in an elite unit for almost ten years and has been on a mission in Afghanistan since 2013.

Jääger arrived to fight for Ukraine over a year ago, and while there, he was in the ranks of numerous units before joining the 3rd Assault Brigade approximately a month ago.

Background:

  • The first Estonian volunteer that was killed in the war with Russia was Ivo Jurak in March 2023. His compatriot Tanel Kriggul was killed in September 2023. 
  • In February 2024, the first volunteer from Lithuania, Tadas Tumas, was killed in the war with Russia and buried with military honours in Vilnius. 

