Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, considers the appointment of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas to the position of head of EU diplomacy a "breakthrough".
Source: Kuleba in an interview with ELTA Zoomas, writes LRT
Quote: "The appointment of Estonia's Prime Minister as the EU's High Representative is a significant step forward, especially given the challenges from the east... Three years ago, no one could have predicted that a former Soviet Union representative would become the top foreign policy official."
Details: According to Kuleba, this indicates that the EU is not hiding or attempting to soften its stance on the Russian threat.
"On the contrary, it [the EU] is ready to accept the challenge with strength, with courage, with principle," Kuleba stated.
He also asserted that Ukraine will monitor the final choices and debates in the European Parliament on the appointment of a new leadership for the EU institutions.
