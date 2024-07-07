Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina breaks several national records

A confident victory for Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia (6-1, 7-6 (4)) in the third round allowed her to reach the second week for the fourth time. Previously, Elina had twice stopped short of the final in London (in 2019 and 2023).

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Svitolina secured her 19th victory in the Wimbledon main draw, setting a new personal record. Her nearest competitor, Lesia Tsurenko, trails with 11 wins.

Svitolina won her 95th Grand Slam victory, which already seems like a fantastic record. It's hard to imagine who could come close to this mark in the near future. For comparison, the legendary Ukrainian tennis player Andrii Medvediev has 63 wins (2nd place), and Lesia Tsurenko has 38 (3rd place).

Wimbledon 2024 was a clean second place in terms of the number of wins by Ukrainians in the main draw. Svitolina's third victory was the ninth overall in this draw, won by a representative of Ukraine.

Ukrainian representatives achieved their best Wimbledon results in 2023 with 11 wins, followed by nine wins in 2024 (in progress), eight wins in 2019, and six wins in 2017.

Svitolina will face China's Wang Xinyu in the fourth round. The match is scheduled for 8 July.

The best result of Ukrainian tennis players in terms of victories at majors is 11 wins. It was recorded three times: US Open 2016, Australian Open 2018 and Wimbledon 2023.

Svitolina may potentially update the national record in this section next week.

