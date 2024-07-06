Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina defeats two-time Wimbledon finalist to reach last 16

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina (21) has defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (10) in the third round of Wimbledon 2024.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

The match lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes and ended with a score of 6-1, 7-6(4).

The Ukrainian player began the match with strong momentum, breaking her opponent's serve in the second game to take an early 3-0 lead. In the sixth game, Svitolina capitalised with another break, swiftly clinching the set in just 30 minutes. Notably, she maintained an impressive 69% (72%) first serve percentage throughout the set.

The second set began with a breakpoint for Svitolina, but the Moroccan managed to get her serve back. Later on, the fight was even, with the tennis players confidently playing on their own serves until the 12th game, when Svitolina led 30-0 on her own serve but lost three games in a row, and Jabeur gained a set point, which, however, the Ukrainian won back.

It naturally came down to a tiebreak, in which Svitolina won a confident 7-4 victory.

In the fourth round, Svitolina will play China's Wang Xinyu (42). The match is scheduled for 7 July. Svitolina is the last of eight Ukrainian tennis players still in the competition at Wimbledon: Daiana Yastremska and Marta Kostiuk were eliminated yesterday in the third round.

Last year, Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, defeating the world’s number one Iga Świątek in the quarter-finals.

