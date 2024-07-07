All Sections
Ukraine's future NATO membership is non-negotiable – Estonian President

Mariya YemetsSunday, 7 July 2024, 17:55
Alar Karis, President of Estonia. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Estonia Alar Karis has stressed that Ukraine's future membership in NATO "is non-negotiable" and warned against a deceptive peace with Russia that would force Ukraine to make concessions.

Source: President of Estonia at a press conference after a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda as the ERR media outlet writes; European Pravda 

Details: The presidents discussed issues of bilateral cooperation as well as preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, which will begin on 9 July.

Karis noted that the most important topics of the summit will be effective and long-term support for Ukraine during and after the war, as well as strengthening NATO's defence capabilities. 

Quote: "The alliance must send a strong message that NATO will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Ukraine's NATO membership is non-negotiable, and the process of becoming a member is irreversible."

Details: He stressed that history has taught us many lessons and that appeasement of aggressors ensures only temporary peace.

"If Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will only be emboldened to attack again. Therefore, the only effective strategy right now is to support Ukraine as much as possible," Karis said. 

Karis also recalled that Estonia has set a goal to provide assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of its GDP. 

He also said that the allies should increase the target for defence spending from 2% of GDP to 2.5% or 3%. 

