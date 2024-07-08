Speaker Johnson to meet with Zelenskyy during NATO Summit

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, 10 July, during the NATO summit in Washington.

Source: Reuters with reference to Johnson’s schedule, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Support for Ukraine is expected to be a central topic at the Alliance summit in Washington this week.

There are concerns about future US support for Kyiv in the event of a Republican candidate, Donald Trump, winning the presidential election on 5 November.

Background:

Earlier, at a campaign rally, former US president Donald Trump criticised the extent of support for Ukraine, distorting the facts, and saying that if elected president, he would immediately "have that settled".

Trump supported the version of the bill that was eventually passed and expressed support for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Last year, Trump said he could stop the Russo-Ukrainian war "in 24 hours".

In a recent interview, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Trump risks "becoming a loser" if he implements a "peace plan" to force Ukraine to make concessions to the aggressor.

