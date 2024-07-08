Speaker Johnson to meet with Zelenskyy during NATO Summit
Monday, 8 July 2024, 08:55
Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, 10 July, during the NATO summit in Washington.
Source: Reuters with reference to Johnson’s schedule, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Support for Ukraine is expected to be a central topic at the Alliance summit in Washington this week.
There are concerns about future US support for Kyiv in the event of a Republican candidate, Donald Trump, winning the presidential election on 5 November.
Background:
- Earlier, at a campaign rally, former US president Donald Trump criticised the extent of support for Ukraine, distorting the facts, and saying that if elected president, he would immediately "have that settled".
- Trump supported the version of the bill that was eventually passed and expressed support for House Speaker Mike Johnson.
- Last year, Trump said he could stop the Russo-Ukrainian war "in 24 hours".
- In a recent interview, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Trump risks "becoming a loser" if he implements a "peace plan" to force Ukraine to make concessions to the aggressor.
