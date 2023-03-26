All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trump promises to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours

European PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 16:13
Trump promises to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours

Former US president and likely Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump promised his voters to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being elected to a second term.

Source: Trump during his first campaign rally in front of supporters in Texas

Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin began to withdraw troops to the borders of Ukraine after the "disaster" of his expulsion from the White House – that is, with his loss in the elections.

He accused President Joe Biden's administration of not even trying to negotiate with President Putin.

"It is no coincidence that the 'deep state' [a conspiracy term, according to which there is a coordinated secret group in the US that influences public policy – ed.) has haunted me even more since I promised to end the war in Ukraine," Trump said.

He said he could end the war "very quickly" once elected president.

"When I say yes, I will get a settlement very quickly… I will have a settlement within 24 hours. Standing before you today, I'm the only candidate to make that promise. I will stand in the way of the Third World War we are heading for," Trump said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Trump also called the investigation against him a "witch hunt" and compared it to "the horrors of Stalin's Russia".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Trump
Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
Trump
Austin indirectly responds to Trump’s likely rival, who questioned aid to Ukraine
Trump's likely election rival says it's not in US interest to help Ukraine
Zelenskyy on Trump: Russia did not invade Ukraine then, who knows how Trump would have responded
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News