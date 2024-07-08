Zelenskyy on morning strike on Ukraine: Russia launched over 40 missiles of various types – photos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the morning missile attack by Russian forces on Ukraine, stating that Russia had launched more than 40 missiles of various types.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Various cities, including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, were targeted. Over 40 missiles of different types were fired, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure, and a children's hospital."

Details: The president said that all the emergency services are working to save as many people’s lives as possible.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine on 8 July. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Zelenskyy emphasised that the whole world must deploy all its resolve to put an end to Russian strikes. "Murder is what Putin brings. Only together can we bring true peace and security," he noted.

