Russians not carrying out proper repairs at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, state of its equipment unknown

There is a lack of detailed information on the technical condition of equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which is temporarily occupied by the Russians.

Source: Oleh Korikov, Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU)

Details: "At present, there is not enough detailed information available regarding the technical condition of equipment and safety systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This refers to pipelines, machines, mechanisms, and pumping equipment," Korikov said.

The official noted that the Russian occupation administration of the plant does not comply with the requirements of safety regulations, nor does it carry out proper repairs and maintenance, etc.

Korikov further noted that information from the radiation monitoring system at the ZNPP is not being transmitted online to Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, and the International Atomic Energy Agency. He explained that the system consists of 18 monitoring stations, 4 of which are out of order.

"This reduces our ability to monitor the radiation situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP and the adjacent territory," the SNRIU head stressed.

Background:

The IAEA reported that an external radiation monitoring station had been destroyed by a bombardment and fire this week.

Over the past week, two substations, Luch and Raduha, were destroyed by drone attacks in Enerhodar, which led to a prolonged blackout in the city but did not affect the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

