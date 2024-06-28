All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Radiation monitoring station near Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant destroyed – IAEA

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 28 June 2024, 02:04
Radiation monitoring station near Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant destroyed – IAEA
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy regulator

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that an external radiation monitoring station was destroyed by attacks and fire this week. 

Source: IAEA

Details: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted that this further reduced the effectiveness of the ability to detect and measure any radioactive emissions during emergencies.

Advertisement:

The statement noted that the station was located about 16 kilometres from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

The IAEA also added that 4 of the 14 stations that were in operation before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine are currently operating.

Quote from the IAEA: "The latest incident came just a few days after a 16-hour loss of power in the nearby city of Enerhodar – home to most ZNPP staff – had caused a temporary halt in the operation of some of the environmental radiological monitoring stations after they ran out of back-up battery."

Advertisement:

Quote from Grossi: "The loss of one radiation monitoring station does not have a direct impact on safety at the ZNPP, but it forms part of a continuous erosion of a range of safety measures during the war that remains a deep source of concern."

Details: The report also said that the ZNPP continued to face other challenges related to nuclear safety during the war.

In particular, IAEA experts heard explosions at a certain distance from the plant during most days last week.

Background:

The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit includes a clause in which the participating countries agree that Ukraine should control the ZNPP under the IAEA supervision.

The IAEA and Russia agreed that restarting the occupied ZNPP was neither expedient nor safe under current circumstances.

Prior to that, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced to the IAEA plans to "restart" ZNPP operations.

Due to the incompetence of the personnel recruited by the Russians, the necessary repairs and inspections are not being carried out as they should be at the ZNPP.

The Russian-occupied ZNPP does not have licensed personnel to put it back into operation, and amateur activity by Russian specialists at the plant could lead to a nuclear incident.

Energoatom said the loss of the Kakhovka reservoir, the lack of power grids, and the lack of personnel prevent the Russians from restarting the ZNPP.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IAEAZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plantwar
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
IAEA
All 6 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power units in cold shutdown for first time since 2022 – IAEA
Kremlin plans to restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – WSJ
IAEA head and Romanian foreign minister discuss danger at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: