30-year-old doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk killed in Russian attack on Kyiv children's hospital

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 July 2024, 17:03
30-year-old doctor Svitlana Lukianchuk killed in Russian attack on Kyiv children's hospital
Svitlana Lukianchuk. Photo:Andrii Sadovyi on Facebook

Two people were killed in a Russian missile strike on the Okhmatdyt specialised children's hospital in Kyiv on 8 July.

One of them was Svitlana Lukianchuk, a 30-year-old from Lviv who worked as a paediatric nephrologist, says Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi.

"Svitlana was born in Lviv. She was an orphan and was brought up by her aunt. She graduated from the Oleksandr Bohomolets National Medical University. After that, she completed her internship," Sadovyi wrote.

The mayor added that Svitlana would be buried near her parents at Lviv's Holoskivske Cemetery.

As of 15:30, the death toll from the Russian missile strike in Kyiv has risen to 20. Two people were killed in the grounds of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, and another 16 were injured.

The medical facility next door, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health's Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, was also damaged in the Russian bombardment.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, the Russians hit the building which housed the toxicology department of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, where children were having dialysis.

Following the air-raid warning, the acting head of the intensive care unit reported that the children were in the basement during the bombardment, and the doctors were in the corridor.

