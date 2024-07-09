Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video

Explosions were heard in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 8-9 July; Russian air defence systems were responding to the attack, and a fire broke out at a power substation.

Source: Shot, a Russian Telegram channel; Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast

Details: Local residents reported a fire near a power substation in the village of Generalskoye.

Eyewitnesses said that before the fire started in Rodionovo-Nesvetayskaya district, they heard the distinctive sounds of a UAV flying overhead, followed by a loud explosion. Several explosions were also heard near Rostov and in the vicinity of Morozovsk.

Golubev noted that a large-scale UAV attack began at around 02:00 in Rostov Oblast. Russian air defence units reportedly destroyed and suppressed several dozen targets in different parts of the oblast using electronic warfare systems.

Dry grass caught fire at the scene of the UAV crash in the city of Rostov-on-Don, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Background: Several explosions were heard in Russia's Belgorod on the night of 8-9 July. The Russian authorities claimed that several houses in the city had been damaged.

