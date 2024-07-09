Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video

Drones attacked the town of Kalach-on-Don in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on the night of 8-9 July; the target was a local oil depot.

Source: Shot, a Russian Telegram channel; Andrei Bocharov, the governor of Volgograd Oblast

Details: Local residents noted that 10 explosions occurred in the city around 04:00.

This was followed by a fire in the area of the oil depot, with a black column of smoke now visible from different parts of the city.

У ніч на вівторок безпілотники атакували місто Калач-на-Дону у Волгоградській області Росії: ціллю була місцева нафтобаза. pic.twitter.com/DdZ6HAjDtP — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 9, 2024

Bocharov reported that Russian air defence and electronic warfare units had intercepted the UAVs, but the falling debris caused fires at a substation in the town of Frolovo and an oil depot in the town of Kalach-on-Don.

The fire at the substation was supposedly promptly extinguished, but the power supply has not been restored.

Firefighters are reportedly working at the scene of the strike at the oil depot.

