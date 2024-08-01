All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast at night, killing and injuring civilians

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 1 August 2024, 09:05
The village of Horiane. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Izium during the night, killing a man and injuring a 58-year-old woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "1 August, 05:13, the Kupiansk district, the village of Novoosynove. A garage, a car and two private houses were damaged as a result of the attack. A man was killed. Details are being established.

1 August, 00:15, the Izium district, the city of Izyum. A 58-year-old woman was injured as a result of an Iskander-M missile strike."

Details: In addition, the Russians attacked the Kupiansk district on the evening of 31 July. "16:54, Velykyi Burluk hromada, the village of Shevchenkove. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. A 55-year-old man was injured as a result of the attack." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Syniehubov noted that the Russians attacked Ukrainian defence positions near the settlements of Tykhyi and Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front eight times, with two battles currently ongoing.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted seven offensive actions near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolesnykivka, Berestove and Andriivka. Four attacks were stopped and three are ongoing.

