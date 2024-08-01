All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 1 August 2024, 12:05
Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority
The Pokrovsk front. Deep State

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that after the Russians' failed assault on Kharkiv in early summer, they changed their main objective, and now their priority is capturing Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy's interview with French journalists 

Quote: "The entire eastern front is challenging. The main objective today, after their failure to capture Kharkiv, which we understand is no longer feasible, has shifted. Their primary focus is no longer the entire east, though Sloviansk is not excluded. However, I would say that today Pokrovsk is their priority. The Pokrovsk front and the city of Pokrovsk are their main targets.

Of course, there is also Kostiantynivka, and yes, they are targeting Toretsk and have plans for Sloviansk, but these are just plans. The largest concentration of personnel, weapons, and all their available resources are now focused on the Pokrovsk front."

Background: The Pokrovsk front is constantly mentioned in the General Staff reports as the area where the Russians are carrying out the most attacks.

Subjects: KharkivZelenskyy
