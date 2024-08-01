Intensity of Russian attacks growing: 156 combat engagements across combat zone over past day

Russian forces mounted attacks on 10 fronts, with the most challenging situation on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts. The Russians were pressing near the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York, Toretsk, Zalizne, Vozdvyzhenka, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka and others.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 08:00 on 1 August

Quote: "Based on the updated information, the enemy launched 2 missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas yesterday [31 July], employing 5 missiles, and mounted 77 airstrikes, dropping 103 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 4,600 strikes, including 104 using multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians carried out seven attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Tykhe and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, eight combat engagements took place near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolesnikivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces mounted 14 attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske and Novoserhiivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian assaults near Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Darivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 10 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

On the Toretsk front, 26 combat engagements took place near Pivnichne, New-York, Toretsk and Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Lysychne, Tymofiivka, Karlivka, Kalynove and Hrodivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Zhelanne, Karlivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Vremivka front, Russian troops launched 12 assaults near the settlements of Velyka Novosilka and Vodiane.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians launched six attacks on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank, but to no avail.

The situation remains unchanged on the Huliaipole and Orikhove fronts.

The General Staff stressed that Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to inflict "significant losses in military personnel and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat zone".

"Russian forces lost a total of 1,370 soldiers yesterday. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 9 tanks, 42 armoured combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 1 multiple-launch rocket system, 115 strategic and tactical UAVs, 77 vehicles and 16 units of special equipment belonging to the enemy," the General Staff summed up.

