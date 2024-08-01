All Sections
Two women killed in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 1 August 2024, 12:41
The aftermath of the Russian strike on the city of Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Two women were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 1 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two women, a mother and daughter, have been killed in Nikopol. One was 40 years old. The other one turned 72 today. This is the tragic aftermath of the Russian bombardment. They hit the city with a dozen shells.

In addition to the fatalities, a civilian man, 46, has been injured.

He will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: Lysak added that the attack damaged apartment blocks, houses, a fire station, a college, a school and buses. 

Background: Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a Shahed loitering munition on the night of 31 July-1 August, which was destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units. In addition, the Russians deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to attack the Nikopol district, damaging infrastructure, housing, three businesses and power lines.

