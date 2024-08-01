All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Shahed UAV shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russians target Nikopol with Grad MLRS – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 August 2024, 07:45
Shahed UAV shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russians target Nikopol with Grad MLRS – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a Shahed loitering munition on the night of 31 July, which was destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units. In addition, the Russians deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to attack the Nikopol district, damaging infrastructure, housing, three businesses and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down an enemy Shahed in the sky over the oblast overnight. It was loud in the Dnipro district around midnight. No one was injured in the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces targeted the Nikopol district in the evening, at night and in the morning, using Grad MLRS, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"[The city of] Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas were affected. Infrastructure suffered damaged. Three businesses, a house, an outbuilding, an unused building and a power line were damaged. Two fires broke out, dry grass was burning," Lysak said. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The official noted that the fire had been put out and there were no casualties.

Advertisement:

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk OblastShahed dronewar
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 Shahed drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Russian drone damages substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack mine in Donetsk Oblast and energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: