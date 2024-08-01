Shahed UAV shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russians target Nikopol with Grad MLRS – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a Shahed loitering munition on the night of 31 July, which was destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units. In addition, the Russians deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to attack the Nikopol district, damaging infrastructure, housing, three businesses and power lines.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down an enemy Shahed in the sky over the oblast overnight. It was loud in the Dnipro district around midnight. No one was injured in the attack."

Details: Russian forces targeted the Nikopol district in the evening, at night and in the morning, using Grad MLRS, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

"[The city of] Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas were affected. Infrastructure suffered damaged. Three businesses, a house, an outbuilding, an unused building and a power line were damaged. Two fires broke out, dry grass was burning," Lysak said. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The official noted that the fire had been put out and there were no casualties.

