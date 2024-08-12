Google fully disables monetisation in Russia

The Google AdSense context advertising service will cease its operations in the Russian Internet and disable accounts of Russian users.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: "We will deactivate all AdSense accounts which have Russia as their location. This means that it will be impossible to receive income from monetization via such accounts," – the statement by Google Payments team says.

The team adds that the July revenue will be paid between 21 and 26 August, if the option of receiving payments is not disabled in an account and if the payment threshold is reached.

AdSense allows automatically posting text and graphic ads, which contextually suit the information on the websites they are published on.

Reportedly, Google AdSense gave Russian bloggers an opportunity to earn on YouTube even after the monetisation was disabled in 2022 but in smaller amounts.

Thus, the owners of websites and bloggers who work with YouTube will completely lose access to Google AdSense and services provided by the advertising network.

Background:

The subscribers of over 135 regional communication operators in Russia started terminating agreements with companies due to problems with the operation of YouTube and other Google services.

Russian YouTube users started complaining about a complete shutdown of the hosting service in their country.

