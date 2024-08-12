All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Google fully disables monetisation in Russia

Economichna PravdaMonday, 12 August 2024, 13:35
Google fully disables monetisation in Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Google AdSense context advertising service will cease its operations in the Russian Internet and disable accounts of Russian users.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: "We will deactivate all AdSense accounts which have Russia as their location. This means that it will be impossible to receive income from monetization via such accounts," – the statement by Google Payments team says.

Advertisement:

The team adds that the July revenue will be paid between 21 and 26 August, if the option of receiving payments is not disabled in an account and if the payment threshold is reached.

AdSense allows automatically posting text and graphic ads, which contextually suit the information on the websites they are published on.

Reportedly, Google AdSense gave Russian bloggers an opportunity to earn on YouTube even after the monetisation was disabled in 2022 but in smaller amounts.

Advertisement:

Thus, the owners of websites and bloggers who work with YouTube will completely lose access to Google AdSense and services provided by the advertising network.

Background:

  • The subscribers of over 135 regional communication operators in Russia started terminating agreements with companies due to problems with the operation of YouTube and other Google services.
  • Russian YouTube users started complaining about a complete shutdown of the hosting service in their country.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Russia
Over 98% of Chinese banks do not accept direct payments from Russia
Over 40,000 Ukrainians have come back home from Russia since full-scale war started – Ukrainian border guards
Billions in cash continue to flow into Russia despite sanctions – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: