Ukraine significantly increases grain exports

As of 12 August, Ukraine has exported 4.9 million tonnes of grains and pulses since the start of the 2024-2025 marketing year (July-June), marking a 58.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, citing data from the State Customs Service

Details: The report noted that 1.26 million tonnes of grain had been exported in August, up 48.6% year-on-year.

Advertisement:

Regarding crops, Ukraine has exported 2,273 million tonnes of wheat since the start of the current season, compared to 1.25 million tonnes in 2023/24. Additionally, exports include 739,000 tonnes of barley (385,000 tonnes in 2023/24), 300 tonnes of rye (600 tonnes), and 1.932 million tonnes of maize (1.481 million tonnes).

The total exports of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of 12 August are estimated at 6,300 tonnes (14,900 tonnes in 2023/24), in particular, 5,700 tonnes of wheat (14,300 tonnes).

Background: Ukraine's losses of late crops due to drought can reach 10-15%.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!