All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine significantly increases grain exports

Economichna PravdaMonday, 12 August 2024, 15:38
Ukraine significantly increases grain exports
Stock photo: Getty Images

As of 12 August, Ukraine has exported 4.9 million tonnes of grains and pulses since the start of the 2024-2025 marketing year (July-June), marking a 58.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, citing data from the State Customs Service

Details: The report noted that 1.26 million tonnes of grain had been exported in August, up 48.6% year-on-year.

Advertisement:

Regarding crops, Ukraine has exported 2,273 million tonnes of wheat since the start of the current season, compared to 1.25 million tonnes in 2023/24. Additionally, exports include 739,000 tonnes of barley (385,000 tonnes in 2023/24), 300 tonnes of rye (600 tonnes), and 1.932 million tonnes of maize (1.481 million tonnes).

The total exports of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of 12 August are estimated at 6,300 tonnes (14,900 tonnes in 2023/24), in particular, 5,700 tonnes of wheat (14,300 tonnes).

Background: Ukraine's losses of late crops due to drought can reach 10-15%.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

grainexportUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
grain
Ukraine forecasts wheat price increase
Ukrainian ambassador to UK discusses security of grain corridors with secretary general of International Maritime Organisation
Ukraine increases grain exports to 7 million tonnes per month in 2024
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: