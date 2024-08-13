All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine tries to interest American businesses in its minerals

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 13 August 2024, 15:10
Ukraine tries to interest American businesses in its minerals
Photo: press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Ukraine and the US seek to encourage American businesses to enter the Ukrainian market and invest into its mining and processing industries.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Details: The governments of Ukraine and the US consider the possibility of deepening the cooperation in the critical materials sector in order to encourage American businesses to invest into Ukraine’s mining and processing of minerals.

Advertisement:

The implementation of joint investment projects was on the agenda of the meeting between the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the US delegation on 12 August.

"The critical materials sector is one of the sectors with a big potential for development. Ukraine is one of the richest countries in Europe in terms of minerals, so the Ukrainian government is interested in cooperation with the US in the sector of critical materials," said Oleksii Sobolev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The ministry reports that Ukraine boasts 22 types of minerals out of the 34 defined as critical by the EU. Ukraine is in the top-10 of countries-manufacturers of titanium, zirconium, graphite and manganese.

Advertisement:

About 5% of world stocks of raw materials, which the US and the EU need for the production of semiconductors and hi-tech products, is located in Ukraine.

Ukraine ranks second in the world in the production of gallium after China, which banned the delivery of this material to the US and Germany, and fifth in the production of germanium after China, Russia, the US and Japan.

The State Geology and Subsoil Service of Ukraine reports that Ukraine is in the top-five of the countries with the biggest reserves of graphite. As of now there are six known graphite deposits in Ukraine but only one is being used – a part of the Zavallia deposit located in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Background:

  • The US hopes to weaken China’s monopoly on vital minerals with the help of Kazakhstan.
  • The Beholder Ukrainian start-up, which looks for minerals using the so-called artificial intelligence (AI), engaged $940,000 of investments from the InnoEnergy European fund.

Support UP or become our patron!

UkraineUSA
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia benefit from maintaining gas transit through Sudzha – Bloomberg
EU transfers €4.2 billion to Ukraine as macro-financial tranche
Seizure of russian territories: We are not them
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: